ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted for questioning in a double homicide in Paulding County is now in custody in Ashtabula.

Ashtabula Sheriff William Niemi tells the FOX 8 I-Team the suspect called the sheriff’s office around 3 p.m. Thursday after the car he was driving broke down.

Sheriff officials determined the man was wanted for questioning by investigators in Paulding County.

Niemi did not know the specifics of the double homicide and said he will release more information soon.