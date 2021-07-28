Man tries fighting Linndale speeding ticket he says doesn’t belong to him: I-Team

LINNDALE, Ohio (WJW) – An Erie County man says he was surprised to get a speeding ticket from the Village of Linndale in the mail.

“I don’t even know where that place is,” Dale Barman told the FOX 8 I-TEAM Wednesday.

The ticket says the speeding violation happened on June 3.

“There are several problems here,” Barman said. “On my plate, there is the red part on the top with the word ‘Ohio.’ On the picture they sent me, there is no red on the top.”

He added that his truck is black, while the truck in the picture is red.

Barman says the numbers on the plate shown in the ticket match the old plate he had on his truck when it was registered to his business.

He now has new plates, but kept the old ones. He said he doesn’t own a red truck and his plates have not been on another vehicle.

Barman said he spent the last several weeks trying to get the matter resolved.



“I called the number on the ticket and a woman told me to cut the bottom portion, sign it, get it notarized and mail it back,” Barman said. “I did that in June. I thought it was over, but on Saturday I got a letter saying I am in violation for not responding and now owe more money. I was never speeding in Linndale, but now I have to go through all this trouble for something I didn’t do. They treat you like you are guilty until you prove you are innocent.”

We tried to talk to the Linndale police chief about the matter, but he declined to go on camera. He said we need to direct all questions to Parma Municipal Court.

The I-TEAM did reach out to Parma Court officials and they said they will try to help Barham.

“I had to spend a lot of time fighting this and I just want them to take a minute and look at this,” Barham said. “If they took the time to look at those two things, my truck, my plate, they would have to agree they got it wrong.”