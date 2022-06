CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

Officials confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that an officer with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority was involved in a shooting on E. 98th Street.

A 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and an officer sustained minor injuries.

The I-Team reached out to CMHA for more information on this developing story. Stay tuned for updates.