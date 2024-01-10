CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man stopped with tomatoes going into a Cleveland City Council meeting causing new alarm over growing tension.

Did someone plan to throw tomatoes at the mayor and council?

Loud crowds have been packing Cleveland City Council meetings, many making statements about the war in the Middle East.

Now, the mayor’s office confirms, before this week’s council meeting on Monday evening, Cleveland police stopped a man at a security checkpoint with a bag of tomatoes.

Then, Wednesday morning at a council hearing, Councilman Michael Polensek said multiple officers told him about plans to throw fruit at council and the mayor.

Polensek told the police chief, “I want to make it very clear. Anybody that throws anything at the mayor or city council needs to get arrested immediately. Otherwise, it’s going to be the World Wrestling Federation. Some of us aren’t going to take it.”

Police incident reports do not indicate any arrests.

The mayor’s office said the person with the tomatoes left, then came back without the tomatoes and went through security.

The mayor’s office says that is standard when people try to bring things into city hall which are not allowed. The citizens can go outside, then come back in through security without what they’d tried to bring into the building.

The mayor’s office could not say if, in this case, the tomatoes were rotten.