Man shot, mauled by dog dies in hospital: Sandusky police

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team learned that Sandusky police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot and mauled by a dog.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said officers received calls that an injured man was found lying in the street near Hayes Avenue and Polk Street around 1 p.m. Friday.

“We were told he was attacked by a dog at a home on Polk Street,” Oliver told the I-Team.

He said the man was taken to the hospital and officers were told the man also was shot at least once in the back. The man died at the hospital.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sandusky police as soon as possible.