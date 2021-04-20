Man shot by Cleveland DEA agent didn’t pull a gun according to report: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Charges have been filed against a man shot and wounded by a DEA agent last week on Cleveland’s east side.

Trayvon Johnson

Trayvon Johnson, 20, was released from the hospital Monday and was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

He is facing charges of aggravated menacing and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

According to the charging complaint filed in Cleveland Municipal Court, the DEA agent was seated in a parked unmarked white vehicle near East 82nd and Decker Avenue, when two men got out of a black vehicle and walked toward the agent’s car.

“Trayvon Johnson brandished a firearm by lifting his shirt with his left hand displaying a black and silver firearm which was in his front waistband, as he walked directly towards the white SUV,” the complaint states. “The undercover agent seeing Johnson’s firearm and engagement towards him, felt threatened, exited his vehicle, fired his service weapon and retreated to the rear of his vehicle.”

The complaint further states that Johnson’s firearm, a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson was located on scene.

Johnson’s family has told FOX 8 that he did not point a weapon at the undercover agent.

“My son just got out the car and all the video will show is him running from him shooting at him and they only gonna get his bullet casing because my son didn’t shoot back,” said the injured suspect’s mother, Diana Johnson.

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting.