Man on house arrest facing murder charge arrested in new murder case

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a suspected killer out of jail on house arrest in Cleveland now has been arrested under investigation for another case believed to be a murder.

The suspect is now being held in the Cuyahoga County jail for questioning about a homicide investigation from Saturday.

Firefighters got calls for a car on fire on Train Avenue and they found a dead body inside.

Two men have now been arrested for questioning in that case.

The I-Team has found one is facing murder charges in a case dating back to 2018.

Despite that, he has been out of jail under house arrest since 2019.

Not only that, he also has remained on house arrest even though he’s picked up two other cases since his release from jail waiting for trial on the homicide case.

The other cases are for drugs and felonious assault.

We’re not identifying the man since he has not been charged in the new case.

We reached his attorney, and the lawyer had no comment.

