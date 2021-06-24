Man leads police on pursuit, crashes into cruisers

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – A man is in police custody and facing charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol says he was driving a stolen vehicle, led police on a pursuit and crashed into two cruisers. One trooper was injured.

According to North Olmsted police and state troopers, the pick-up truck was stolen at a gas station in North Olmsted around 7 a.m. Saturday. A couple hours later the truck was spotted on Interstate 71 South in Morrow County.

“At one point he makes it seem as if he is going to stop,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago. “He drove to the curb but they got right back on the road. He then stops in the middle of the highway. The trooper steps out of the vehicle and begins to give orders. The suspect then puts the truck in reverse and crashes into the trooper’s cruiser.”

A few minutes later the suspect struck another trooper’s cruiser. The trooper in the vehicle was injured.

The suspect eventually stopped, got out of the truck and ran. He was arrested a short time later.

He was arrested and is expected to be formally charged soon.

“We are all extremely grateful that our sergeant will be OK,” Santiago said. “We are a family. When one of us gets injured or threatened we all take that to heart. We are glad our sergeant is home and resting up. “