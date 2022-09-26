EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police are searching for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Saturday afternoon.

Euclid police say the victim, Ty’Wan Johnson, 20, was driving near E 240th and Puritan Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle pulled up near him. Someone inside the suspect’s vehicle fired several shots at the victim and then fled.

The victim tried to drive off but ended up striking a tree.

“The hospital report stated he had six gunshot wounds,” said Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright. “The residents in that neighborhood heard multiple gunshots, at least six if not more.”

Officers administered first aid seconds after they arrived and rushed Johnson to the hospital, where he died.

“This is extremely tragic and senseless,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “This violence has got to end. “This quiet neighborhood erupts into gun violence with one individual dead, and again it’s something we are absolutely not going to tolerate.”

Meyer says he will be increasing patrols in the city’s neighborhoods. He added detectives are hoping to locate the suspects soon.



“Two houses also got shot up,” Cutwright said. “People were out mowing their grass, walking with their children, this happened at 5 o’clock in the evening, daylight hours, it’s absolutely unacceptable.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Euclid police at (216)731-1234.

