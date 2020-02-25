Man indicted on charges of stealing more than $700,000 from Aurora VFW

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a 71-year-old man has been indicted on several charges in connection with the theft of more than $700,000 from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2629.

Daniel Molnar, of Aurora, was arrested last week after being indicted by a Portage County Grand Jury on three felony counts which include aggravated theft, a felony of the third degree, tampering with records, a felony of the third degree, and money laundering, a felony of the third degree.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Aurora Police Department were able to identify $714,376.05 in funds that had been stolen from the VFW in various ways by Molnar, police told the Fox 8 I-Team.

Police say Molnar wrote improper checks and fraudulently used the lottery machines.

“Mr. Molnar was placed in a position of trust by the members of VFW Post 2629 and over the course of several years he violated that trust and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization and its members,” said Aurora Police Chief Brian Byard .

Molnar is being held in the Portage County jail.

“The VFW is a critical veteran’s organization in our community and was devastated by the theft of over $700,000 from its operations in the last several years,” said Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin. “The Aurora Police Department has been vigorously investigating the theft and I have no doubt that it will bring the perpetrators to justice.”