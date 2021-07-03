Man indicted for attack of St. Augustine employee

Editor’s note: Video above shows previously aired coverage of this story

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a man for an attack on a worker at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have filed charges of felonious assault and abduction against William Fields, 50.

Cleveland police say Fields attacked Doris Everetts , the office manager for St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, last month.

Everetts was punched several times and injured.

The Rev. Bill O’Donnell has previously told Fox 8 that Fields has worked off and on for the parish for many years, helping to distribute meals. They believe he became irate after he learned his paycheck would start coming from Catholic Charities and not St. Augustine Parish.

“Fields had physically threatened Doris while he was on the job with Catholic Charities,” said Atty. Tom Merriman, who represents Everetts. “Two weeks later, Fields beat her unconscious while working for Catholic Charities. Someone in management should have taken action to prevent this.”

Fields is scheduled to be in court July 8 to face the charges.

Court records in Cuyahoga County show Fields has previously been indicted for cases including drug charges and more since the late 1990s.