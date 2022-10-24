GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has uncovered a man living in Canada getting to vote next month in Geauga County even though he hasn’t lived in Northeast Ohio for a very long time.

We found him using a local address, leaving the people living there simply stunned. A voter at that home turned to the I-Team and we found out how this can happen.

Take a drive on the twisting roads of Geauga County and they lead to a home in Novelty where Saul Obelenis got an absentee ballot.

Then, he found a stranger in Canada getting an absentee ballot using the same address in Novelty.

Obelenis says his family has lived there for decades. He wondered how someone in another country can use his address to vote.

“So, I called you because I didn’t think it was fair that someone that hasn’t lived here in my household, my residence in over 34 years. Now, he’s in Canada, and he’s able to vote,” he told the I-Team.

He had gone online to track his ballot and, at that point, he discovered a man in Canada had applied for a ballot with his address.

We tracked down that voter in Canada by phone.

“That was my old address. I lived there when I was younger,” he said. “I’m an American citizen. I could be returning to the U.S.”

Then, he hung up on us.

“Something got his hot-button and now he wants his vote to count. Now, I wonder how many other people are doing this?” Obelenis said.

“We looked into it. The Board of Elections looked into it,” Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz said.

The prosecutor told us he found what happened with the absentee ballot can be done under a federal law called the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

“You can be living out of the country for many, many years, use your last known address and all you have to say is, ‘I’m an American citizen and I may return someday,’ and, according to the federal law, we’ve got to send him a ballot,” said Flaiz.

The I-Team wondered how many people vote under this part of the law. We checked records from the 2020 election. They show, statewide, a little more than 22,000 votes came in this way. 3,300 of those were in Cuyahoga County and just 216 in Geauga County.

There’s no telling how many of those voters have a story as unique as the one in this case.

Back at Saul’s house, he now knows the rule, but he can’t accept someone in Canada using his address to vote.

He said he understands if this involves someone in the military stationed overseas. But, otherwise, “If your principal residence isn’t here, then how can you vote? I mean, it just doesn’t make sense.”

The I-Team is still asking more questions about this law and what it means for voting.

Obelenis hopes a federal lawmaker will dig into it and make some changes.