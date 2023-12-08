EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead in a Euclid driveway.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Derek Wooten, 59, was found face up near the rear of a driveway in the 26000 block of Aaron Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Police Chief Scott Meyer said Wooten was shot multiple times in his driveway at about 8:15 p.m. that night, the FOX 8 I-Team reported. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found him there.

He was pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made but police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police as soon as possible. The number is 216-731-1234.