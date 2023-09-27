ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – A man is facing charges of driving while impaired after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say he struck a bus.

According to Lt. Ray Santiago, at 3:32 p.m., troopers from the Ravenna Post responded to the area of Tallmadge Road and New Milford Road, in Rootstown, for a report of a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck.

“The initial investigation revealed that a Rootstown School Bus was stopped in the northbound lanes of New Milford Road at the intersection of Tallmadge Road. A red 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on New Milford Road,” Santiago said. “The Silverado traveled left of center and the school bus steered to the right to avoid being struck; however, the Silverado side-swiped the bus then traveled off of the east side of the roadway and struck a mailbox.”

Dusty L. Waterhouse, 29, of Kent, was arrested for OVI and additionally charged with traveling left of center.

The school bus was not letting off students at the time of the crash and no one was injured. The school bus suffered minor visible damage.