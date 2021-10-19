Man convicted of killing wife fighting to clear name after decades: I-Team

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man fighting to clear his name even after his lawyers say he did 45 years in prison for killing his wife.

Isaiah Andrews was granted a new trial. But his attorneys have filed motions to have the case thrown out for a variety of reasons. Among them, key witnesses are dead and old evidence can’t be tested.

Andrews was granted a new trial after his lawyers argued a jury never heard about another suspect and there was no way to go back and do DNA testing on key evidence.

Tuesday morning, Judge Tim McGinty heard last minute arguments before bringing in potential jurors.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have not commented since this is a lending case. Andrews is now 83.

He is represented by Marcus Sidoti and Terry Gilbert and the Innocence Project, an organization that works to clear the wrongly convicted.