BURTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man sentenced to prison for a crash that killed two Hiram College students in 2006 has died, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz told the I-Team James Cline died Friday morning. An Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction spokesperson said he was at the Franklin Medical Center and it was apparently from natural causes.

Cline, 63, was sentenced to 38 years in prison for causing a March 2, 2006 crash that killed two Hiram College students and seriously injured another.

At the time, officials said Cline was fleeing Burton police on state Route 700 when he crashed his pickup truck into a Dodge Shadow carrying three college students.

The driver of the Dodge Shadow, Andrew Hopkins, 18, of Warren, and the front seat passenger, Grace Chamberlain, 18, of Kirtland, died.

Passenger Evan DaSilva, 19, of Rhode Island, survived.

Cline had 11 prior drunken driving convictions before the crash.