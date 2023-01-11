CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a push to get out of jail for the man charged with killing Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

Now, the firefighter’s daughters are speaking out.

“I think, for lack of a better term, insulted is the best that we can come up with,” Falon Tetrick said.

Leander Bissell has been sitting in jail since November, indicted for murder and more after a hit and run crash.

Police say he drove through the scene of an accident on I-90, plowed into the firefighter and took off.

Now, Bissell wants to go home to wait for his trial. His lawyers have asked a judge for a big cut in his bond so that he would not have to put up a lot of money to get out of jail.

But, Johnny’s three daughters do not think that’s fair.

“We have all seen the video of him hitting our father and driving off… No reverence for human life,” Falon said.

We took a closer at this push to get out of jail. Bissell’s lawyers argue he is not a danger, he has a record for nonviolent crimes, he wouldn’t go on the run and he’d live with his family.

The motion filed in court also acknowledges Bissell may even have to wear a GPS ankle bracelet for the court to watch over him.

“My dad would have been at home with us, too, had he not hit him,” Falon added. “While we do forgive him, it does not change the fact that our lives are changed forever.”

Earlier, the I-Team revealed police video of the moment when officers found the car they believe was used in the hit and run.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have been building the case against Bissell. They also plan to fight to keep him in jail waiting for trial.

Bissell’s lawyers argue that he should have a chance to go home as long as there’s no doubt that he’ll show up for all of his court hearings.

At the same time, Johnny’s daughters plan to be at those hearings, watching for justice.

“Someone needs to be held accountable. We will fight until the end. We’ll be there together every step of the way,” Falon said.

A judge will likely rule on the request just filed by Bissell’s lawyers in two to three weeks.

The overall criminal case is still in its beginning stages. Bissell has plead not guilty.