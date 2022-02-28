Man charged with assault after being accused of punching, yelling racial slur at Black woman

WARNING: Video includes disturbing images.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 26-year-old man from Kent is facing several charges including assault after police say he punched a Black woman in the face and yelled racial slurs.

Andrew Walls surrendered to police Monday.

Akron Police Captain David Laughlin told the Fox 8 I-Team that Walls is now facing two assault charges and a count of possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

Laughlin says Cameron Morgan, 23, of Akron, and a second person were assaulted by Walls early Sunday.

The incident happened in the Highland Square section of Akron where Morgan says she was punched so hard she suffered a concussion and a bruised lip.

Morgan says she and her 26-year-old friend just left a night club when she saw a group of men fighting on the sidewalk, one man yelling a racial slur.

“I’m the only Black person around. I didn’t know who he was talking to, but he was calling white people a racial slur. I was like, ‘Who talks like that? You can’t say that. That is not okay.’ We were in the most friendly neighborhood in Akron and he was like screaming, all these racial slurs. I was looking at him, he just made eye contact with me and started calling me a racial slur. And then just literally punched me in my face.”

Laughlin added that information on the case has been turned over to the FBI to determine if Walls should face federal hate crime charges.