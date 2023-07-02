CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man facing a murder charge in Cleveland for the death of a toddler.

This is the third child death murder case in recent weeks.

In this case, Cleveland police homicide detectives have arrested and charged Robert Dykes.

A court complaint says he’s to blame for the death of a 21-month-old child back in March in the 14500 block of Milverton Road.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the case a homicide after an autopsy.

We’ve learned from police the child died from blunt force trauma.

This comes to light after police arrested a mother for the death of her toddler after going on vacation and leaving the child home alone (as seen below).

And, another mother has also been charged with the death of her 3-year-old. The child had lived with a foster family for most of his life due to parenting concerns with the mother. Recently, a judge granted his mother custody. Police say he died from blunt force trauma, and records show that happened months after the judge had given the child back to the mother for good.