Man called 911 in Cleveland and waited 90 minutes for police, now taxpayers want answers: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man called 911, and he waited 90 minutes for Cleveland police.

So, we investigated. This time, no life and death emergency, but what happened in this case shows taxpayers are out of patience with police delays.

Farhad Metizadeh called police about a strange van parked outside a complex of small businesses on Brook Park Road. He ended up calling repeatedly.

One recording shows, he told dispatch, “It’s been an hour and 24 minutes that I called police numerous times.”

He added, “I just wanted to let you know there are people in the car.”

Again, not the biggest crime ever. But, folks in that complex say they’ve been hit by thieves before, and they’ve seen a strange van parked there before for a long time. So, to them, a 90-minute police response is ridiculous.

“And, they don’t show up for over an hour and a half. It’s not good at all,” Metizadeh added. “I pay lot of taxes, and I think I should have a lot of response from the police department.”

At the same complex, Edie Boggs said, “We could walk up to the car, walk up to the van, and ask them, politely, to leave. How do we know they’re not gonna pull out a gun and shoot us?”



This comes as the I-Team has shown you police delays even for the most serious crimes due to a shortage of officers. And, a new Cleveland police staffing report shows every patrol district in the city short on patrol officers. Most down dozens of officers.

Body camera video shows, when police arrived at this call, officers found adults and kids in the strange van. The driver claimed to be homeless.

An officer says, “This is gonna be a warning, OK? But, you gotta find somewhere else to park. This is not the place.”

Officers found no threat. But, why such a long delay? Cleveland Police say the call came in as a low priority.

Still, those taxpayers wonder why anyone should call 911 and have to wait 90 minutes.

Metizadeh said, “It’s not right also for us to get involved. Something could happen. Someone could get hurt.”

He also questioned officers since they simply spoke to the driver of the van. They didn’t ask for ID, or do any checks. Police video shows an officer saying she didn’t do that because she thought the driver would have just taken off on her.