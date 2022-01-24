Man arrested with weapons at Ashland University, facing charges

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A 20-year-old Akron man is being held on a $100,000 bond after police say he was arrested on domestic violence and aggravated menacing charges Sunday.

The incident happened at Ashland University. Neither the suspect nor the victim are students at the school.

Tavian Thomas was arrested moments after police received a call about a man “screaming at woman” and allegedly pushing her into a car. The caller told police the woman got into the vehicle and left with the man.

Ashland police officers quickly responded and were able to locate the suspect’s car.

Thomas was arrested. Police said the victim was extremely upset and had minor injuries.

Officials say the suspect and the victim knew each other. The victim was at the school visiting a friend when the incident took place.

Ashland University officials released the following statement:



“On Sunday afternoon at Ashland University’s main campus, a non-Ashland University student was apprehended by the Ashland Police Department (APD) for an incident involving another non-Ashland University student. Firearms were found in the suspect’s vehicle and on their person. The firearms were not discharged. APD took the suspect into custody and is handling the situation off campus.”

Thomas appeared in Ashland Municipal Court Monday.

“You were found in possession of a loaded handgun and a loaded AR-15,” Judge John Good, of Ashland Municipal Court said, during the brief hearing.

Thomas entered not guilty pleas to both charges.



“I just want to make it clear I never threatened any female with a gun,” Thomas said.

If Thomas does post bond he must have no contact with the victim and he will also have to wear a GPS monitoring device.



Officials at the Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office are now reviewing the case and additional charges could be filed.

Ashland Police Chief David Lay said the investigation is ongoing. He added there are no immediate safety concerns for students or staff on the Ashland University campus.