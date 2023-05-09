EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A 30-year-old Euclid man has been arrested on a felonious assault charge after police say he randomly attacked a 71-year-old man.

Dontez Orr is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail. Bond in this case was set at $150,000.

“The entire community was just outraged over the senseless assault,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “The victim was walking in his neighborhood on a beautiful spring day when this suspect just decides to punch him in the face and then take off.”

The assault happened on April 24 on South Lakeshore Boulevard.

Detective Anthony Malone was able to arrest Orr on the charge after going door to door talking to residents and looking at home security and doorbell video.

“Our detective bureau did a phenomenal job,” Meyer said. “Old school detective work. He went to the community, talked to tons of residents, home owners and was able to piece together a case.”

The victim suffered several facial and jaw fractures. He is continuing to recover but his wife tells us he is still unable to eat solid foods.

His wife says they are both so thankful for all the help and support they received from the community.

“He had three teeth knocked into the roof of his mouth,” his wife told the I-Team. “We appreciate the outpouring of love from the community that stopped to help. Also, all of our family and friends that put him on prayer lists at churches and brought over things that he could eat.”

Orr is due back in Euclid Municipal Court on Friday.