Man arrested for grabbing teen girl at Hopkins Airport: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I TEAM found out that a man was arrested over the weekend for grabbing a teen girl waiting to board a flight at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

David Harze is now facing a charge of abduction.

The incident happened late Saturday morning.

A court complaint says the girl told police a stranger asked for her phone number. Then, she said, he put his face next to hers, tried to pull her close to him to kiss her, and then “continued grabbing her arm several times” to keep her from getting away.

The complaint said the girl yelled for help. Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I TEAM that witnesses saw what was going on and broke it up.

Cleveland Police then arrested Harze

He goes to court Tuesday morning to begin facing charges.