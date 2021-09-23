Man arrested for going to officer’s home after getting ticket

CLEVELAND, Ohio ( WJW)- The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a man arrested after going to the home of a Cleveland Police officer who’d given him a ticket.

Sami Gorrofa has been arrested on a warrant for aggravated menacing.

A complaint filed in Cleveland Municipal Court shows he went to the home of an officer who’d given him a disorderly conduct ticket at the airport.

The complaint says Gorrofa knocked at the door, the officer’s wife answered, and he started asking “strange and invasive questions” about the home and who lived there.

The court record also shows Gorrofa told the officer’s wife he knew her name and age.

She then went to get her husband, and he reported he saw Gorrofa walking from the backyard up the driveway taking pictures of the property. Then, Gorrofa got in a car and drove off.

However, the officer recognized Gorrofa from the airport incident.

The complaint says, after that incident, Gorrofa also “repeatedly called the airport for 5 hours.”

On Wednesday, He faced a city judge briefly for the aggravating menacing charge. The case was forwarded to a Cuyahoga County grand jury for consideration of more charges.

Goroffa will have to spend any time out of jail under house arrest with an ankle bracelet for monitoring by the court while the case is pending.