SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a 30-year-old man was arrested after police say he was shooting in the vicinity of boaters in Sandusky.

According to Sandusky police reports, Devon King, was arrested on two gun related charges around 5:30 Thursday evening after police responded to reports of gun shots near the sailing club and Battery Park.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver says no one was struck.

When police arrived, King first denied that he had a gun.

“As I began to pat down his front waist band, I felt a handgun magazine in his front waistband,” a Sandusky police report states. “I lifted his shirt and then I was able to observe the gun magazine. Devon’s wrists were brought behind his back and he was secured in handcuffs.”

The report notes that King later admitted he “fired two rounds.”

“Devon was found to have the above listed property on him, (11) 9mm bullets and (6) counterfeit 100 dollar bills with Chinese symbols on one side,” the report states.

King is being held in the Erie County jail and is due in court soon.