Man arrested after standoff, alleged assault of 77-year-old man: I-Team

SOUTH RUSSELL, Ohio (WJW)- Following a 2-hour standoff Saturday, a 65-year-old man was arrested after police say he assaulted a 77-year-old man and fired four gunshots into the ground.

Daryl Humpal of South Russell was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, and inducing panic. He is being held in the Geauga County jail and is expected in court next week.

South Russell Police Chief Michael Rizzo tells the Fox 8 I-Team the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. Saturday on Daisy Lane after the elderly victim called 9-1-1 to say he was assaulted.

“The guy I live with just beat the **** out of me,” the man told a Chagrin Valley dispatcher. “He shot his gun off here a little bit ago.”

Police say the suspect is alleged to have fired 4 rounds into the ground from a .380 caliber pistol.

When police arrived, Humpal ran into the home and refused to come out.

Officers made an attempt to get the suspect to exit the home, but he still refused.

“Officers requested mutual aid and several surrounding agencies responded along with our SWAT team, negotiators, and UAS team,” Rizzo said. Negotiators were able to convince Humpal to surrender and was arrested.