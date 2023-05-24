[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge has acquitted a man accused of killing his 91-year-old mother in South Euclid in 2021.

Marcus Henry was arrested in February 2022 on aggravated murder and other charges by South Euclid police. He entered not guilty pleas and his trial started Monday in Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams’ courtroom.

A spokesperson with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office confirmed the judge acquitted Henry, over “strong objections” by prosecutors.

Prosecutors said they are now going over the matter and will soon decide if they will appeal the judge’s decision.

According to an affidavit filed in South Euclid Municipal Court by police at the time of his arrest, Henry’s DNA was found on the victim.

Police said Henry’s mother, Essie Henry, was severely beaten to death. When South Euclid police responded to a welfare check on Nov. 4, 2021, her body was reportedly found in a bush at Warrensville Center and Colony roads.

Henry lived with his mother at a home in South Euclid.