CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Bond has been set at $1,000 for a 57-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man accused of killing his dog.

Darol Vinson appeared in Stow Municipal Court Monday to face charges of cruelty to animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. His case has been bound over to the Summit County Grand Jury to determine if he should be indicted.

The dog was found dead in an apartment complex trash bin early Saturday morning.

According to Stow Municipal Court records, Vinson, “did knowingly cause serious physical harm to his Pitbull dog Goliath by stabbing the dog multiple times with a knife and standing on the dog’s neck and pulling on its leash, resulting in the death of the dog.”

We reached out to Vinson to discuss the charges, but have not yet heard back.

He is due back in court soon to face the charges.