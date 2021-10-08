Man accused of shooting at Cleveland police recruits

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Weapons charges were filed against a man suspected of firing shots at Cleveland police recruits.

James Hasenstab, 30, was charged with discharge of a firearm on or over a public road and having weapons under disability for having a gun with a prior felony conviction.

A court complaint shows Hasenstab fired a high-powered rifle at police officers on their outdoor range off West 58th Street last month. The complaint said range staff were training recruits.

Investigators said, “Multiple shots were fired and passed by recruits and staff on the range.” The complaint added the class was stopped and officers had to take cover to avoid being shot. No one was hurt.

The incident that night led to a massive manhunt on the west side to find out who’d fired the shots.

The court record also showed Hasenstab is facing a gun charge for having a weapon after he’d been convicted of attempted aggravated assault, a fifth-degree felony. Police arrested him on a warrant.

The case will now begin to move through Cleveland Municipal Court.