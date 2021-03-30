Man accused of robbing Northeast Ohio teacher during Zoom call faces more than 3 decades in prison

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A convicted felon, who was out of prison for 36 days before police say he broke into a teacher’s home while she was teaching remotely, has entered guilty pleas to several charges.

Charles Derosett appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Monday and plead guilty to charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault.

He could be sentenced to more than 31 years in prison when he’s sentenced in May.

As the FOX 8 I-Team first reported in December, Amanda Zupancic was robbed at knifepoint while inside her Cleveland home on November 23.

She heard someone breaking into her home when she was on a Zoom meeting with a student and his mother.

Zupancic confronted the robber and was able to let her two dogs, a German Shepherd and a Great Dane/Boxer mix, out of a room.

The student heard the suspect threaten the 32-year-old teacher and called 911.

The dogs chased the suspect out of the home.

Robert Tubbs Jr. was nearby in the neighborhood doing repair work.

He helped chase down the suspect and detain him until police arrived.

Zupancic has said she is thankful to everyone who helped, including her two dogs, Lady and Wellington.

