SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained police video from yet another case of a local mail carrier robbed at gunpoint.

“I am a mail carrier and I just got my arrow keys stolen,” the mail carrier told a 911 dispatcher.

He explained the keys are used to open the mail boxes. He was robbed in November while delivering mail in South Euclid.

The victim was unable to give police a good description of the two suspects because they were wearing Halloween masks. However, South Euclid police detectives were able to arrest one man, Devin Sims, of Cleveland Heights, a week later.

Just last week, Sims was indicted federally on a charge of robbery of mail.

The I-Team has shown you for close to two years how thieves are breaking into blue collection boxes stealing mail and robbing keys from mail carriers at gun point.

For months, people all over the area have reported being victims of mail theft.

Officials at the U.S. Postal Service say they are in the process of putting electronic locks on 49,000 mail boxes nationwide and are also increasing rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a perpetrator of postal crime.

We asked South Euclid police if any other suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery, but they said since it is now a federal case, they are unable to answer that question.