Mail service returns to Cleveland residents after report of aggressive dog

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Several residents on Throckley Avenue in Cleveland will once again have their mail delivered.  

The FOX 8 I-Team reported Wednesday that the mail delivery was temporarily suspended on the east side street after a mail carrier encountered an aggressive dog on Tuesday. 

A spokesperson with USPS told the I-Team Thursday mail delivery has been restored for “all residents except the home of the dog owner.”

USPS officials say aggressive and unrestrained animals are a serious issue. 

“One bite or fall can cause a serious injury; they are painful, yet they can be prevented,” said Naddia Dhalai, a spokeswoman with the United States Postal Service. “We request all customers keep their dogs restrained during normal delivery hours to protect the safety of the letter carriers.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Missing

More Missing

Happening Headlines

More News