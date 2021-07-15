Mail service returns to Cleveland residents after report of aggressive dog

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Several residents on Throckley Avenue in Cleveland will once again have their mail delivered.



The FOX 8 I-Team reported Wednesday that the mail delivery was temporarily suspended on the east side street after a mail carrier encountered an aggressive dog on Tuesday.



A spokesperson with USPS told the I-Team Thursday mail delivery has been restored for “all residents except the home of the dog owner.”

USPS officials say aggressive and unrestrained animals are a serious issue.

“One bite or fall can cause a serious injury; they are painful, yet they can be prevented,” said Naddia Dhalai, a spokeswoman with the United States Postal Service. “We request all customers keep their dogs restrained during normal delivery hours to protect the safety of the letter carriers.”