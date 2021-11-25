Mail carrier who was shot talks to I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A local mail carrier who was shot on the job sat down with the FOX 8 I-Team and he has a Thanksgiving weekend message for you.

Luther Pettit was shot on East 88th Street in Cleveland on June 2 while he was delivering mail.

“I’m doing great. You know, I’ve recovered from my injuries. I got a new lease on life,” Pettit said. “So, now you realize how short life can be. So, you want to leave something more. You want to leave some sort of legacy.”

Police said a driver hit his mail truck, then, for some reason, pulled out a gun. Pettit was rushed to the emergency room of a hospital.

Now, this holiday weekend, he’s looking back and looking forward.

“I got shot in the back of my arm because my back was turned when the bullets came towards me,” Pettit said.

“And, now I’m loving more. The food is tasting better. And, I just want to do more.”

Police video from the shooting scene shows witnesses recount part of what happened. One man told an officer he watched the gunman get out of his vehicle and approach the mailman.

“Came around the back. The two exchanged words. Right before he got in the car, that’s when he shot,” the witness said.

Investigators put out a $50,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. But, the crime has never been solved.

Pettit is not sitting around and waiting for justice. He said he’s looking forward to going back to delivering your mail and making a difference in the lives of others.

“I’ve always been charitable, but I seem to do it more often now,” Pettit said.

So, until he gets back delivering the mail, he’s delivering a message.

“You don’t want to just live and count the years you’ve lived, if you’re not doing good work for others.”