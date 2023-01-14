** Watch prior coverage in the player above. **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that a 41-year-old Cleveland man is now being held in the Cuyahoga County jail and under investigation for the Friday shooting that killed three people and seriously injured two others at a home along Mack Court.

Charges have not been filed yet, but are expected soon.

The victims in the case include an elementary-age child, a teen, a senior citizen, and two other adults.

Investigators did not give a motive for the shooting, however, they believe it was domestic-related.

Cleveland homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

Cleveland Police Chief Dornat “Wayne” Drummond said the officers’ “hearts go out to the family.”

Officials said counseling was immediately offered to first responders who handled the tragic call.

Mayor Justin Bibb’s office released a statement early Saturday:

This has been a painful week as we face the devastation caused by another horrific act of gun violence in our city. Tonight’s incident is particularly terrible as it took place at home, a place where a family should feel safe and secure. My prayers are with the victims and their family, friends and neighbors as they navigate a tragic situation. I am also grateful to the responding officers for rendering aid, securing the neighborhood, and quickly apprehending the suspect. We will provide updates as the situation unfolds. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb