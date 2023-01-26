CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man accused of shooting five people inside a Mack Court home is alleged to have called his ex-girlfriend admitting to the crime.

Four people died in the shooting, and the fifth person, a child, was critically injured.

In a chilling 911 call, a woman who lives in Chicago told a dispatcher that Martin Muniz called her moments after the shooting.

“I got a phone call from my ex-boyfriend that he just killed his whole family,” the woman told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher asked the woman if she thought Muniz was serious when he made the comments.

“The first time he called, he was crying,” the woman said. “He just kept saying over and over, ‘I did this. I did this. I did it.'”

The woman also said that Muniz told her he has a gun and still has “two bullets in it.”

The shooting happened Jan. 13. Police also confirmed that Muniz went up to officers after the shooting and said he did something bad.

The victims include Muniz’s sister and uncle. Relatives have told us that Muniz lived in the basement of the home.

Muniz was indicted on several charges, including aggravated murder. He has entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges. His bond was set at $5 million and he is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.