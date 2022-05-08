LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – Lyndhurst police are investigating after a man was shot around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened near 5412 Mayfield Road. According to police, the victim was inside a car and suffered at least “one gunshot.” The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to police

According to officers, “preliminary information indicates that a dark colored vehicle pulled into the parking lot and opened fire on the victim. The suspect vehicle then fled the area.”

Officials with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting. Anyone with information is asked to call Lyndhurst police .