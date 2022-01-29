Lyndhurst police investigate brutal attack of man with autism

I-Team

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 8 file photo)

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – Lyndhurst police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was stabbed several times Thursday at a group home on Richmond Road.

Family members of the man, who has autism, tell the FOX 8 I-Team he was stabbed several times and remains in serious condition at the hospital.

Police were called to the group home around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

“Lyndhurst Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Richmond Road for a report of a male who was assaulted by another person using an as-of-yet-unidentified sharp object,” a police press release states. “A suspect has not been identified at this time and the matter is currently under investigation.”

The victim’s family says they are extremely upset and are hoping the person responsible is brought to justice soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Missing

More Missing

Happening Headlines

More News