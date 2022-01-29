Lyndhurst police investigate brutal attack of man with autism

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – Lyndhurst police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was stabbed several times Thursday at a group home on Richmond Road.

Family members of the man, who has autism, tell the FOX 8 I-Team he was stabbed several times and remains in serious condition at the hospital.

Police were called to the group home around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

“Lyndhurst Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Richmond Road for a report of a male who was assaulted by another person using an as-of-yet-unidentified sharp object,” a police press release states. “A suspect has not been identified at this time and the matter is currently under investigation.”

The victim’s family says they are extremely upset and are hoping the person responsible is brought to justice soon.