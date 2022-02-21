Lorain homicide suspect dies after suffering medical emergency in his cell

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – A homicide suspect died Sunday shortly after suffering a medical emergency in his cell, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Coleff told corrections officers he was having a hard time breathing around 7:55 Sunday morning.

“He was quickly evaluated in the dispensary and then transported to University Hospitals in Elyria,” said Captain Richard A. Bosley. He said Coleff died a short time later at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

Coleff was in jail stemming from an Easter Sunday homicide.

Coleff was accused of shooting 38-year-old Jose Marrero of Lorain in the 6100 block of Meadow Farm Rd.