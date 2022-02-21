Lorain homicide suspect dies after suffering medical emergency in his cell

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) –  A homicide suspect died Sunday shortly after suffering a medical emergency in his cell, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Coleff told corrections officers he was having a hard time breathing around 7:55 Sunday morning. 

“He was quickly evaluated in the dispensary and then transported to University Hospitals in Elyria,” said Captain Richard A. Bosley.  He said Coleff died a short time later at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

Coleff was in jail stemming from an Easter Sunday homicide.

Coleff was accused of shooting 38-year-old Jose Marrero of Lorain in the 6100 block of Meadow Farm Rd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story