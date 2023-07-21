LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a local jail guard getting rough with an inmate, and now we’ve learned of a federal investigation.

Multiple sources tell the I-Team that the FBI is looking into what happened inside the Lorain County Jail complex captured on camera.

The incident left an inmate with serious head injuries.

Jail video shows a corrections officer walking with a man in handcuffs arrested on a warrant in a traffic case. Then, you see the inmate forcefully taken to the ground.

Ultimately, he gets dragged back to get checked out by a jail nurse, but he needs an ambulance.

A Lorain County Sheriff’s Department investigation shows the corrections officer was “misleading” in reporting what happened. And, the force used was “inappropriate and excessive.”

The corrections officer wrote of the risk of escape since a door and a gate at the complex were both stuck open. And, he said the “inmate pulled away from my grip.”

But, the investigation found the jail guard overreacted, and he “could have done something differently.”

Afterward, it appeared the inmate could not walk, and one supervisor wrote the inmate should not have been moved until medical staff checked him out.

The Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office began reviewing the case for possible criminal charges.

Now, multiple sources tell us the FBI is looking into it.

An FBI spokesperson sent us a standard response revealing nothing about the agency’s involvement.

“Department of Justice guidelines do not allow [me] to provide more information at this time nor confirm or deny the existence of an investigation,” the response said. “As in any given matter, if charges are filed, they will eventually become a matter of public record.”

Internal discipline for the jail guard has been put on hold as the criminal investigation plays out.