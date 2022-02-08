Looking for love? Here are tips to avoid online dating scams

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – It’s February and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

So many people are turning to online dating sites to find the perfect match.

Several area police officers, however, say online dating scams continue to rise, costing victims thousands of dollars.

“We have even had some cases were victims thought they were going on a date but ended up being robbed,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

On Oct. 26, two male college students met two women online and set up a date. They picked up their dates at an apartment complex in Euclid. Police say the women then suggested going to a park. About 30 minutes later, the victims were robbed.

“Me and my friend were just robbed, near the shore. They took everything, my ID, phone, car,” one victim told a 911 dispatcher.

“It was very obvious that it was a set up,” said Euclid Captain Mitch Houser.

The two women and the male suspect were all arrested. They are all facing aggravated robbery charges.

“Meeting somebody at night in a park or a darkly lit area should set up a red signal to you, a signal that says something may not be right here,” Meyer said. “When you don’t know someone, you need to be very, very cautious. Meet for the first time in a public place.”

Meyer also said to let friends know where you are going and who you are meeting.

Richmond Heights Sgt. Rick Olexa also stresses that people need to research the person before agreeing to meet them in person.

“Maybe do some video chats first,” Olexa said. “So you have an idea of what the person looks like. Definitely do your research. If people are on these online dating websites, they are obviously on other social media platforms. You can do your research and make sure what they are telling you lines up.”

Avon Police Detective Chris Barton agrees. He suggests checking local court websites and researching social media.

“Make sure the person is who they say they are,” Barton said. “There is no harm in that.”