(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a local woman who had been trapped in Israel has now made it out of the country.

We’ve learned Janet Hendlin has made it safely out of Israel.

She had gone there in advance of her son’s wedding, but then the war started and she couldn’t simply leave.

Last week, the I-Team revealed that the war forced a local couple to call off plans to get married in Israel, postponing the ceremony days before it had been set to happen.

Janet had left Northeast Ohio early to join relatives in Israel.

Her son, Joe Hendlin, works as an attorney in our area. He had served in the Israeli military and he has family ties to Israel.

“It was just going to be a great, joyous occasion,” he told the I-Team last week. “But given what’s happened, I can only say, ‘so what?’ about the party. We’re just hoping for everyone to be safe.”

Joe added he’s determined to have the wedding in Israel eventually once things settle down.