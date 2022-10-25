EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A local ride share driver fought back when a suspect tried to carjack her at gunpoint.

“He had the gun at the back of my head,” the victim told the FOX 8 I-Team Tuesday.

The driver, who asked not to be identified, said the attempted carjacking happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Euclid.

She said she was dropping the customer off at East 212nd Street when he pulled out a gun, threatened her and tried to steal the car.

She said instead of being scared, she was angry.

“They don’t have any respect,“ the victim said. “I mean, the nerve.”

She said instead of stopping the car, she drove faster.

“I was going to crash the car into a pole,” the victim said. “That’s what my thought was like. We will both go today. You are not going to take me like that, not without a fight.”

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser says he doesn’t think the suspect expected that type of reaction from the driver.

“She floored it,” Houser said. “She pointed the car at a telephone pole and said, ‘we are both going to die.'”

The 16-year-old suspect jumped out of the car and ran. The victim called 911 and police arrived within minutes.

“The dispatcher and police were just great,” the victim said.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says police were able to arrest the teenage suspect a short time later.

“It’s becoming more common to see these young offenders and it’s my understanding this young man was already on probation for a previous armed robbery,” the chief said.

An Uber spokesperson sent the following statement.

“This driver’s experience is truly terrifying. We take safety seriously, which is why we invest in technology, like our in-app emergency button, GPS tracking on every trip, and Live Help from a safety agent, that raises the bar on safety. We banned the rider account from the platform as soon as we were made aware of the incident, and are standing by to help law enforcement however we can.”

The suspect in due in juvenile court soon to face several charges.