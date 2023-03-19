STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A Strongsville teen will now face charges in adult court for a fatal accident that killed two men.

According to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Mackenzie Shirilla, a 2022 Strongsville graduate, was bound over from the juvenile court Friday. She is facing several charges murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, drug possession, and possessing criminal tools.

She was 17 at the time of the one-car crash that took place in July. Davion Flanagan, 19, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High and 20-year-old Dominic Russo, were killed in the crash.

Shirilla was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. She was arrested by Strongsville police on the charges in November.

Police have said Shirilla is also facing charges of breaking and entering and drug trafficking “in reference to incidents leading up to and as a result of the motor vehicle crash.”

According to court records, her bond has been set at $500,000.