Local prosecutor looks into Apple AirTags, other devices being used to track people

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a local prosecutor now investigating new technology that could be used to spy on you.

Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth tracking devices are not meant to be used for spying, but some law enforcement officials say stalkers may be using it to keep tabs on people.

Rick Warner, an investigator with the Geauga County Prosecutor’s office, says Apple AirTags are designed to help people find missing items, but some people have alleged the devices were used to track them.

“A couple detectives had reached out to me separately saying they had friends that had daughters in college and they were receiving notifications on their iPhones that an unknown Apple AirTag was following them or had been following their location,” Warner said.

After receiving those calls, officials at the prosecutor’s office decided to look into these trackers to find out how they work. They placed them in cars of willing co-workers and were able to track their whereabouts fairly quickly.

According to Apple, if an AirTag accessory “separated from its owner is seen moving with you over time,” you will be notified.

Apple officials released a statement in part, saying: “We take customer safety very seriously and are committed to AirTag’s privacy and security. AirTag is designed with a set of protective features to discourage unwanted tracking – a first in the industry.”

Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz says it is not illegal in Ohio to track a person without their knowledge.



“There is no law in Ohio that prohibits a private citizen from tracking another private citizen, “ Flaiz said.

He added that if a person engages in a pattern of conduct that causes another person mental distress then a person could face a menacing by stalking charge.

“Sometimes people don’t even know they are being tracked,” Flaiz said. “I think most people, if you ask them if it is it right for a stranger to be tracking your whereabouts without your knowledge, I think pretty much everybody would say, ‘no, that’s not something I want’ and that’s probably something that should be against the law. I think it would be helpful if the legislature did look at this issue and try to get something passed. “