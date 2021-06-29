Local police chief taken off the job under internal investigation

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The Mayor of Sheffield Lake confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team, he has placed the police chief there on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Mayor Dennis Bring says, “I took immediate action.”

He says Police Chief Anthony Campo has been chief for 8 years.

The mayor told the I-Team, “There was an accusation that we’re taking very seriously.”

He added, “We’re trying to figure this thing out. I’m total caught off guard.”

The mayor says he put the chief on leave after a complaint Tuesday morning from the police union.

The I-Team is working to find out more.

