THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Geauga County pastor has been indicted on sex charges tied to abuse of minors, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

Dennis Laferty, 37, has been indicted on charges of sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition.

Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz and Geauga County Sheriff Scott A. Hildenbrand announced the indictment after a joint investigation. They say Laferty is the pastor of Thompson United Methodist Church located on Madison Road in Thompson Township.

The conduct occurred over a four-year period beginning in 2019. The prosecutor says the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

A warrant was issued for the pastor’s arrest and he was picked up Friday evening in Crawford County.

The sheriff is asking that anyone having information regarding this investigation please call the Geauga County Department of Job and Family Services at 440-285-9141.