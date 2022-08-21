CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned law enforcement raided three area massage parlors as part of an investigation into suspected human trafficking and more.

On Friday, members of the Cuyahoga County Human Trafficking Task Force and police hit two businesses in the western suburbs and one in Lake County.

We’ve learned the investigators targeted those businesses as they were suspected of offering sex for sale in addition to routine services of a spa.

And, detectives rescued several women believed to be forced into sex work.

The I-Team captured video of officers in plain clothes at one business going in and out and collecting evidence.

We are working to find out more about the businesses involved and the investigation.