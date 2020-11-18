Local lawmakers prepare to fight proposed changes to Ohio gun laws

Bill would lower age to buy firearms from 21 to 18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– There could be changes coming to a state house bill that, if passed, would overhaul Ohio’s gun laws, including allowing concealed guns in more places.

“I am personally as a human, as a father, husband and Jewish person, concerned about this,” said State Rep. Casey Weinstein.

Weinstein and several other area lawmakers say they are strongly opposed to the proposed amendments to House Bill 248. The amendments would make major changes, including allowing 18 year-olds to buy firearms.

The I-Team obtained the 33 page analysis detailing the proposed amendments on Wednesday.

“We don’t want to lower the age from 21 to 18. I think that’s a lousy idea at this point,” said State Sen. Kenny Yuko. “Most of the things in this bill are things we do not need to do. We need to make our streets safer.”

The proposed amendments if passed would also allow concealed guns at colleges, universities, and places of worship.

“So when we are talking about houses of worship, especially vulnerable ones like synagogues, where my family prays, we need to balance those rights with the Second Amendment and give people peace and security when they are praying,” Weinstein said.

The bill was scheduled for a committee hearing Wednesday, but that was canceled. State lawmakers said a new hearing date has not been set.

“I do anticipate this has the potential to come onto the House floor during this lame duck session,” Weinstein said. “ I will be there to fight it.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: