Local kid crime ring includes 11-year-old: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered a ring of kids busted for carjackings and more, and one of the suspects is just 11 years old.

This comes to light just after police said an 18-year-old woman carjacked and killed Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.

Last month, Parma police arrested a group of kids, including the 11-year-old, for trying to break into a home. Then, investigators in Cleveland connected some of the suspects to carjackings in the Ohio City area. The group also includes a 16-year-old girl.

“They came walking down the street. There’s like seven or eight of them with masks on just surrounded this house, trying to get into this house,” a 911 caller in Parma reported. “It’s just the way they came down the street.”

A dispatcher responded, “Just didn’t look right. That’s all right.”

Cleveland police said they believe the same kids carjacked a nurse and others.

A law enforcement source told us the 11-year-old has been found more than once in the stolen cars.

We went to the home of the 11-year-old and got no answer, so we went to the next block and stopped at the home of one of the other kids.

A man at the door wouldn’t answer any questions.

The I-Team showed you that kid criminals often get busted. Then, they get released right back to your streets.

We checked on five of the kids in these cases. Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court told us the 11-year-old isn’t locked up. Three of the kids are still being held in the detention center and another is out but on house arrest.”

Last week, the Cuyahoga County prosecutor spoke out to the I-Team after the arrest of a teen for the murder of the Cleveland police officer.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley called on the courts to get tough on young criminals.

We did a spot check on the kids in these latest cases and some already have long records, even including crimes with a gun.

Now, that 11-year-old is building his criminal record.

In fact, trouble for the young suspects in this group may just be starting. Multiple sources tell us those kids will likely get hit with more charges for more cases.