ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A local candidate running for Judge found vandals did damage to some of his campaign signs in a chilling way.

Joseph Burke is campaigning for Judge of the Rocky River Municipal Court.

Monday morning, he learned someone cut out the picture of his face on signs along Detroit Rd. in Westlake. He also found some of his signs damaged in Rocky River.

Burke filed a report for the Westlake vandalism with police, and he hopes for justice.

He said he has no idea who’s to blame, but he won’t be intimidated.

Burke said, “I’ve been campaigning for a year on civility and professionalism, safety, and crime in our community. I’m absolutely disgusted to wake up and find this in my own backyard. I do believe there should be consequences for this, and it’s unacceptable, and it should not be part of any political process.”

Westlake Police said they have not found any video of the damage being done. They have not had any other reports of campaign signs getting targeted.